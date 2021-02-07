State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $448.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.51.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

