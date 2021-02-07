State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in V.F. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

