State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,800 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in The Kroger by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after buying an additional 874,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

