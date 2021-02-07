State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

