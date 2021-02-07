Status Achieves Market Cap of $216.51 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $216.51 million and approximately $82.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01250937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.56 or 0.06835333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.