Stealth Trading Up 21.9% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Stealth token can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $9,421.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018704 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,513,241 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

