Steem Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.42 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Steem has a market capitalization of $80.68 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.61 or 0.01165177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00480920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002565 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006851 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 403,563,818 coins and its circulating supply is 386,589,724 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

