Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $88.48 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,557.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.59 or 0.01153057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002663 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006146 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 403,158,454 coins and its circulating supply is 386,184,360 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

