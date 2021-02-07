SteepCoin Hits Market Cap of $110,182.93 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $110,182.93 and $78.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.72 or 0.01144900 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000166 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

