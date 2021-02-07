stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,567.59 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $42.83 million and $311,718.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,567.59 or 0.04120736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

