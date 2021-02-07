stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00177784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00235609 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00072705 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.