Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $36.48 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

