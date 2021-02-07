Stipend (SPD) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 59.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 59% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $96,287.77 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.00 or 1.00092375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.01138259 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00308723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00212858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00034276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

