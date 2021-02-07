Stratis Price Tops $0.72 (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $91.76 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018804 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,004,398 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

