Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Tops $95.21 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $95.21 million and $3.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,023,838 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

