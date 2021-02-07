Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $50.28 million and $4.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

