Strong Price Hits $83.28 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $83.28 or 0.00215847 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $272.81 million and $934,655.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded up 123.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00178898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232625 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Buying and Selling Strong

