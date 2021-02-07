Strong (STRONG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Strong has a market capitalization of $256.24 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $78.22 or 0.00202104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 115.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

