StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1,730.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 169.2% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,342,659,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,929,465,189 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

