Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.