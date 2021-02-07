SUKU (SUKU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $215,828.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. SUKU has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $215,828.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One SUKU token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00176435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00229808 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

SUKU Token Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

SUKU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

