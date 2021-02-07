Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 24,622 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in NetEase by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $124.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

