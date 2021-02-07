Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 749 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $226.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.