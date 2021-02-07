Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after buying an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.