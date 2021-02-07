Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.