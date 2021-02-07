Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

