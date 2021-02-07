Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,283 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Newmont by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,048,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.30 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

