Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,449 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

