SUN Price Reaches $12.21 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SUN has a total market cap of $57.43 million and $167.08 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $12.21 or 0.00031696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00187835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00232900 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00074336 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,923 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

