Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.13. 1,124,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after buying an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $60,468,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

