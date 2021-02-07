SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.0023

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $122,158.11 and $44.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 241.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,075,926 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

