sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144.79 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.79 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.