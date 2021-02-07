SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.81 or 0.00033373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $748.61 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 193,982,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

