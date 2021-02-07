SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

AMGN stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.83. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

