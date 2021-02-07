Swarm Price Tops $0.0307 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 78.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Swarm has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $22,364.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.01130015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.56 or 0.06227762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

