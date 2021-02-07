Swerve Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $18.38 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003526 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,987,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,535,298 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.