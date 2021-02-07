Swipe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $519.83 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $186.82 million and approximately $519.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.01237502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.22 or 0.06764913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022791 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

