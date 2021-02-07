SYNC Network Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $72,085.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00301180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003007 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $804.10 or 0.02102070 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,999,361 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

SYNC Network Token Trading

SYNC Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.