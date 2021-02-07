T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

