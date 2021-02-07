Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) vs. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Critical Review

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Talend alerts:

This table compares Talend and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -26.20% -72.44% -5.03% Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talend and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 0 5 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

Talend presently has a consensus price target of $51.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $46.11, indicating a potential downside of 15.16%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talend and Duck Creek Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $247.98 million 6.24 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -71.60 Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 34.25 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -494.09

Duck Creek Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talend. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talend, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Talend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Talend on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. Talend S.A. has a strategic partnership with HVR for integrating data for business operations and analytics. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suresnes, France.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.