Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Talend in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

TLND stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

