Tap Price Reaches $0.0080 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $22,120.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

