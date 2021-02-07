Taylor Wealth Management Partners Cuts Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group comprises 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 1.08% of Willdan Group worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 493,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 103,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $637.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.