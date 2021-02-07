Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases Shares of 152,788 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

