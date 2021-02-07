Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 393 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 5.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $422.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $466.21. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.82.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

