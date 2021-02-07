TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 1.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.72% of TC Energy worth $273,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

TRP opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.