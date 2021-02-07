TCW Group Inc. Acquires 615,943 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 235.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,943 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $44,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

UBER stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

