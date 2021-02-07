TCW Group Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $311,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.