TCW Group Inc. Buys 42,351 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,218,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

