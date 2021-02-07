TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256,727 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 451,276 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $84,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

FCX stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.